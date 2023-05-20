High Biometrics service cost in Bhutan compared to other countries in South East Asia

Share Facebook

Rising opportunities have led people to travel outside, especially to Australia and the United Kingdom (UK), and people grabbing these opportunities complain of the high cost for biometrics compared to other countries in South East Asia.

VFS Global Thimphu currently offers the biometric services to those who want to go to Australia, UK, and European countries like Austria, Belgium, Denmark, and Germany.

The cost of biometrics service for those leaving to Australia is Nu 7,154. Talking to those who have done their biometrics from VFS Global Thimphu, they say the cost is expensive compared to other countries.

In Thailand, Bangkok, the cost of biometrics service for Australia is TBH 734 which in our currency is around Nu 1,763 which is way cheaper than biometrics service cost in Bhutan.

In Bangladesh, biometrics service fee costs BDT 3,272 which is around Nu 2,518 in Bhutanese currency. In Nepal, the biometrics service fee costs Nepal Rs 3,787 which is around Nu 2,366 here. In Cambodia, the biometrics service fee costs USD 32.70 which is around Nu 2,703. In Sri Lanka, the biometrics service fee costs LKR 2,266 which is around Nu 611. In Pakistan, the biometrics service fee costs PKR 8,075 which is around Nu 2,339. In Malaysia, the biometrics service fee is around Nu 2,878.

In comparison, the biometrics cost for Bhutan is relatively higher than other South East Asian countries.

The manager of VFS Global Thimphu, Tseten Dorji, said the costs are fixed by the Australian High Commission. “People think at VFS Global, we are in-charge of fixing the service costs. However, it is not the case. For Australia, the rate is fixed by the Australian High Commission.”

Similarly, he said for other countries also, the rate is not fixed by VFS Global.

The payment mode for the fee is usually in cash,. With regards to that, Tseten shared that it was done so to make it easier for people. “Most illiterate people cannot do online transaction, and there are also some people without bank accounts. It is convenient to have cash payment method because we also have clients that are uneducated and doesn’t know online transaction systems.”

The fee structure includes walk-in appointment, online visa assist, document printing, document scanning, document witness and photocopy service and the service fee is per person inclusive of all taxes and must be paid at the center.

He also added that VFS Global Thimphu is just a branch office and needs approval to introduce new things from the Australia High Commission, such as online transaction which can cause inconveniences to people when it doesn’t work well.

The reporter has sought for a response from the Australian High Commission which is pending.

Currently, VFS Global Thimphu doesn’t offer biometrics service to those travelling to Canada and USA, the other hot destinations for Bhutanese people. Talking to those who had to get their visa and biometric services done for Canada from India, they shared that it would be much cheaper to get it done in Bhutan. Canada offers the service but only for limited days at the BCCI office.

Looking forward to going to North America, Sangay said that having biometrics services done in Bhutan is cheaper. “Currently, VFS Global Thimphu doesn’t offer biometric and visa application services for Canada and USA. It would be much cheaper if it was available here as I had to travel to Calcutta for my biometrics and visa. It’s extra expenses, having to pay for my transportation, food and lodging aside for my visa services. It would be very convenient to have it in Bhutan.”

Dendup who’s going to the USA shared that getting visa services in Bhutan is convenient. “Getting my biometrics and visa application done in India is very expensive and is complicated, it’s easier to get it done here. No matter the cost, I believe getting it done here is much cheaper as I have to consider my service fees to transportation, food and lodging costs.”