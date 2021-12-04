High Court upholds District Court’s judgment on criminal conspiracy case

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The High Court (HC) Bench III has upheld Thimphu District Court’s judgment in connection to criminal conspiracy case. The HC on 30 November dismissed the appeal made by defendant Khandu Wangmo, Supreme Court Justice Kuenlay Tshering and Drangpon Yeshey Dorji on 1, 5 and 6 August respectively.

The Thimphu District Court on 23 July convicted four defendants, Khandu Wangmo, former RBG Commandant Brigadier Thinley Tobgay, Supreme Court Justice Kuenlay Tshering and Drangpon Yeshey Dorji to a prison term ranging from 5 years to 10 years. However, the defendant former RBG Commandant Brigadier Thinley Tobgay did not appeal to HC.

The Thimphu District Court convicted Khandu Wangmo to 21 years.

However, she was given a concurrent sentence of 9 years for those offences.

The court had sentenced defendant Supreme Court Justice Kuenlay Tshering to 5 years in prison for abettor of mutiny.

Likewise, the District Court sentenced defendant Drangpon Yeshey Dorji to a total sentence of 8 years. However, the court has given him a concurrent sentence of 5 years.

He was convicted for abettor of mutiny, criminal misappropriate of property, illegal possession of firearms and for impersonation of uniformed personnel. He can pay Thrimthue, compensation in lieu of imprisonment, for offences of two charges for official misconduct and one charge of harassment.

As of Friday, 3 December, none of the defendants have appealed to the Supreme Court.