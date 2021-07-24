High Court upholds judgment in Wamrong Battery case

Share Facebook

On 22 July 2021, the High Court Bench II upheld the lower court’s judgment on Wamrong battery case which initially took place in April 2020.

Wamrong Drungkhag Court and Trashigang District Court convicted Tshering Yangki 18 months for battery and 1 year for trespassing.

However, they have given her concurrent sentence to 18 months in prison. She can pay Thrimthue in lieu to the imprisonment.

The judgment stated that Tshering Yangki must pay a compensation of Nu 225,000 and an additional of Nu 38, 000 as medical expenses to victim Sonam Peldon, amounting to Nu 263, 200 in total.

The court has ordered her to pay the amount within 30 days from the date of the judgment by the court.

The alleged battery initially took place on 26 April 2020 at around 4:30 PM when a fight broke out between Tshering Yangki and victim Sonam Peldon upon which the victim got admitted in Reserboo hospital for three days.

Following that day, on 27 April the case was reported to police through phone call by the victim’s husband and accordingly the OC along with one clerk went to hospital.

On 29 April the victim’s husband withdrew the case. However, the police re-registered the case as sought by the victim’s father.

The victim was referred to Mongar hospital where she got admitted for 11 days. Police then forwarded the case to court on May 21 2020.

Sonam Peldon is still under medication.