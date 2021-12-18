His Majesty awards National Order of Merit to BRCS

Share Facebook

The Bhutan Red Cross Society was recognized for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting and ensuring that the vulnerable individuals are given the best of care and health services during the national lockdown among others.

The National Order of Merit, Gold, is conferred to the Bhutan Red Cross Society (BRCS) in recognition of its exemplary service to the Nation by building a community of volunteers throughout the country. Their services have complemented the efforts of the State particularly during the pandemic.

BRCS was launched in 2017 under the leadership of its President, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, and was admitted to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in 2019. Since its inception, the BRCS has built a diverse community of volunteers totaling 4643 today. Its membership across twenty-one branches comprise of volunteers from diverse backgrounds ranging from farmers, local leaders and civil servants as well as a group of taxi drivers.

During the pandemic, the BRCS has provided support wherever needed using its wide network of trained volunteers for delivering essential items and medical supplies as well as providing transport services to patients especially during the lockdowns.

The volunteers have played an invaluable role by helping to organize and manage the funeral rites of the deceased during the pandemic. Their prompt and caring services have enabled bereaved families to conduct proper funerary rites in accordance with health protocols and also grieve in dignity. The BRCS has helped to manage such rites for 287 deceased people from across the country.

Today the BRCS focuses on emergency responses through the community response network of its volunteers. BRCS works closely with De-suung and other government agencies such as the Ministry of Health, Department of Disaster Management and also the district administrations.

Dragyal Tenzin Dorjee, Secretary General of the Bhutan Red Cross Society (BRCS) said personally it is a great honor for him to represent the Bhutan Red Cross Society, its volunteers and all the 21 branches in the districts

“The feeling I have is overwhelming, and also to ensure that we serve with further dedication as a responsibility. I would like to thank all the volunteers and the teams in the 21 districts for their great services,” said the Secretary General of BRCS.

He said having received the national order of merit from His Majesty, it means an extra responsibility to the organization to further strengthen and also to serve with dedication.

The Red Cross Society was established formally on May 8, 2017 with the blessings from the President and Patron Her Majesty The Gyaltseun.