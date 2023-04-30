His Majesty back after Tour of Southern Dzongkhags

Share Facebook

His Majesty The King arrived in Thimphu on 23 April evening after concluding a weeklong Royal Tour of the southern dzongkhags.

During the Tour, His Majesty visited Punakha, Tsirang, Sarpang, Gelephu, Samdrup Jongkhar, Samtse and Phuentsholing, meeting with members of the community represented by sector heads, civil servants, local leaders, and the private sector.

His Majesty also granted Audiences to the participants of the 57th Batch Accelerated Desuung training programme. The 57th Batch training is ongoing simultaneously in Dewathang, Tendruk, Tashicholing, Jigmeling, and Tashigatshel. With 1,159 participants, the 57th batch training takes up the number of DeSuups trained so far to 38,935.

His Majesty also visited the Gyalsung Academy site being developed in Jamtsholing, Samtse, and met with the people working on the site, including participants of the Desuung for Gyalsung programme, who are being trained on the job in high-quality infrastructure development works.

His Majesty was accompanied by the Prime Minister on the Tour.