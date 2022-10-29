His Majesty Graced the 5th Royal Highland Festival in Laya

His Majesty The King graced the Royal Highland Festival, which was held on 23rd and 24th October in Laya, Gasa.

Staff Reporter/ Thimphu

His Majesty The King graced the Royal Highland Festival, which is being held on 23rd and 24th October in Laya, Gasa. 

The Royal Highland Festival was initiated by His Majesty The King in 2016, as an annual event celebrating and showcasing the unique Highland culture and beauty. 

The festival, held in Laya, the highest settlement in Bhutan, has participants from 10 dzongkhags of Bhutan with Highland communities, each with their unique dress,  local customs and products. 

Bhutan’s Highland communities are among the most resilient peoples in the country, inhabiting remote, high altitude villages rich in natural beauty, and largely unchanged by the passage of time. The Royal Highland Festival is an opportunity for visitors to experience the Highland way of life, and for Highland communities to augment  their income through international and domestic tourists. 

Before arriving in Laya, His Majesty was in Gyalpozhing and visited the De-suung National Service road project to construct a 7.3km road between Kurizampa- Gyalpoizhing. The team has begun blacktopping the road, which is expected to be completed in December this year.

