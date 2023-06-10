His Majesty Graces opening of 9th Session of Parliament

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

His Majesty earlier arrived back after a visit to Qatar and UAE

His Majesty The King graced the opening ceremony of the 9th Session of the Third Parliament on 9 June.

Members of The Royal Family, senior government officials and other dignitaries attended the Opening Ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by a delegation from the Western Australian Legislative Assembly, led by the Speaker, Hon. Michelle Roberts.

His Majesty The King arrived back in Bhutan on 6 June morning, following a Royal Visit to the State of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates last week.

His Majesty The King visited Qatar from 30th May to 1st June, and the United Arab Emirates from 1st to 3rd June.

While in Qatar, His Majesty met with the Deputy Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as members of the Qatar Royal Family, and government and business leaders. His Majesty also granted Audience to over 800 Bhutanese in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

In the UAE, His Majesty The King met with the The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as members of the Royal Families, and senior government and business leaders. His Majesty also met with to over 600 Bhutanese who are in the UAE, in Dubai.