His Majesty Grants Dhar

His Majesty The King granted Dhar on 19 November 2020 to the newly appointed government secretaries, Attorney General, Gups, and a Dzongda, and appointed new an Eminent member to the National Council, and a Zimpon Wogma.

From Left: Secretary Karma Tshering, Secretary General of the National Assembly Karma Weezir, Cabinet Secretary Sangay Duba and Economic Affairs Secretary Karma Tshering.

From Left: Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ugyen Gonphel, Attorney General Lungten Dubgyur and Pemagatshel Dzongda Yeshey Rangrik Dorjee.

The officials who received Dhar from His Majesty, after having already taken office are: Sangay Duba (Cabinet Secretary), Karma Tshering (Education Secretary), Karma Tshering (Economic Affairs Secretary), Lungten Dubgyur (Attorney General), Ugyen Gonphel (Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Yeshey Rangrik Dorjee (Pemagatshel Dzongda), and Karma Weezir (Secretary General of the National Assembly).

From Left: Trashigang Phongmey Gup, Namgyel Wangdi and Thimphu Chang Gup, Ugyen Tshering.

Ugyen Tshering, the Gup of Chang Gewog in Thimphu, and Namgyel Wangdi, the Gup of Phongmey Gewog in Trashigang, also received Dhar during the formal ceremony today. The Gups were elected in recent by-elections.

Ugyen Tshering, the Trongsa Drangpon, was appointed as an Eminent Member of the National Council, and Nim Tshering, Chief Programme officer at the Prime Minister’s Office, was appointed as a Zimpon Wogma at the Office of the Gyalpoi Zimpon.

Besides the two new appointees, other office holders had already taken up their duties ahead of the formal Dhar ceremony, which had been postponed to a later date in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

