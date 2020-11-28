His Majesty Grants Dhar

Share Facebook

His Majesty The King on 27 November granted Dhar to appoint the Governor of the Royal Monetary Authority, Home and Cultural Affairs Secretary, Dzongdags, Gup, and Drangpons to 6 Dzongkhags.

Dasho Penjore has been reappointed for a second 5-year term as the Governor of the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan.

Sonam Wangyel, the Samtse Dzongdag, is the new Secretary of the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs.

Duba, Dagana Dzongdag and Chimi Dorji, Zhemgang Dzongdag

Duba, Director at the National Assembly Secretariat, is the new Dagana Dzongdag.

Chimi Dorji, Deputy Auditor General at the Royal Audit Authority, is the new Zhemgang Dzongdag.

From left: Thongjay (Dagana Drangpon), Kinley Tenzin (Zhemgang Drangpon), Dechen Wangmo (Lhuentse Drangpon), Singye Wangdi (Trashiyangtse Drangpon), Jigme Lodey (Mongar Drangpon) and Sangay Chedup (Gasa Drangpon).

Phub Thinley, the new Gup of Bumdeling Gewog in Tashiyangtse

Phub Thinley, the new Gup of Bumdeling Gewog in Tashiyangtse, elected during a recent by-election, also received dhar from His Majesty.

In addition to these appointees, 6 newly appointed Drangpons also received Dhar during the ceremony this morning.

Dechen Wangmo, Ramjam at the Notary Public office in Thimphu, was appointed the Lhuentse Drangpon. Thongjay, Ramjam at the Gelephu Court, was appointed as the

Drangpon in Dagana Dzongkhag Court.

Singye Wangdi, Ramjam at the Phuentsholing Court is the new Trashiyangtse Drangpon.

Jigme Lodey, Ramjam in Jomotshangkha Court, is the new Mongar Drangpon.

Sangay Chedup, who was serving as Personal Secretary to HRH Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, has been appointed as the Gasa Drangpon.

Kinley Tenzin, Director at the Office of the Attorney General, is the new Zhemgang Drangpon.

Meanwhile, His Majesty The King is on a Royal Tour of the southern border beginning today. His Majesty granted Audience to the 43rd batch Desuups at the Tashigatshel Training Centre in Chukha enroute to Phuentsholing this evening.

