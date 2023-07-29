His Majesty Grants Dhar

Share Facebook

His Majesty The King granted dhar to the Maedtsho gup and the Dzongkhag Tshogdu Thrizin while in Lhuentse.

His Majesty has personally granted dhar to the gups since the first local government elections in 2011, in recognition of the importance of local leaders in service of their respective communities.

Tsenkhar Gup Tashi Penjor (left) was elected Dzongkhag Tshogdu Thrizin (Chairperson of the Dzongkhag’s highest decision making body), by the DT members in March this year.

Chedup Sonam Lhendup (right) was elected gup of Maedtsho gewog, Lhuentse, in a by-election following the resignation of his predecessor.