His Majesty in Assam on Official Visit to India

His Majesty The King arrived in Guwahati, on 3 November 2023, starting a weeklong official visit to India.

His Majesty was warmly welcomed by the Chief Minister of Assam, His Excellency Himanta Biswa Sarma, members of the cabinet and senior government officials of the state government at Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport in Guwahati this morning.

Upon arriving in Guwahati, His Majesty visited the revered Kamakhya Temple located atop the Nilachal hills in the city, and offered prayers.

The Foreign Secretary of India, His Excellency Vinay Kwatra called on His Majesty later in the day.

The Chief Minister of Assam, along with ministers and senior government officials of the state also called on His Majesty The King.

His Majesty also met with Bhutanese who are studying or working in Guwahati.

In the evening, the Governor of Assam, His Excellency Gulab Chand Kataria, hosted a cultural programme and dinner for His Majesty The King.

This is His Majesty’s first official visit to Assam, a state with which Bhutan and Bhutanese people share close ties as neighbours. During the three-day visit in Assam, His Majesty is expected to visit the famed Kaziranga National Park.

The official visit to Assam serves to reinforce the strong ties of friendship between Bhutan and India, exemplified by the friendly interactions and goodwill between the people of Bhutan and neighbouring Indian states.