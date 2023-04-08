His Majesty meets President, PM Modi in India on 3-day official visit

His Majesty The King with the President, Droupadi Murmu

His Majesty The King was in Delhi on a 3-day official visit to India on the invitation of India’s President.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, received His Majesty at the Prime Minister’s official residence on 4th April.

His Majesty held a meeting with the Prime Minister, following which the Prime Minister hosted a lunch for His Majesty and the Bhutanese delegation.

The President, Droupadi Murmu, received His Majesty The King at the Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the evening.

India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval called on His Majesty on morning of 4th April, and the Minister of External Affairs, H.E. Dr. S Jaishankar called on His Majesty on 3rd April.

His Majesty visited Rajghat to offer respects at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. His Majesty laid a wreath and offered prayers at the memorial.

His Majesty also visited the Royal Bhutan Embassy and met with Bhutanese working in Delhi.

His Majesty The King arrived in New Delhi on 3rd April, accompanied by the Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Dasho Dr. Tandi Dorji. India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, received His Majesty at the airport.

Discussions encompassing a wide range of interests between Bhutan and India were held at the highest levels during the visit, allowing for greater cooperation and partnership in diverse areas.

The exceptional friendship that Bhutan and India share has been strengthened over decades of close connections between the leaders as well as peoples of the two countries. His Majesty’s visit to India continues the longstanding tradition of mutual visits, which have greatly contributed to ever stronger relations between Bhutan and India.