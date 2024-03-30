His Majesty Presents Order of Druk Gyalpo to PM Modi and sees him off at the Airport

His Majesty The King presented the Order of Druk Gyalpo (Ngadag Pelgi Khorlo), Bhutan’s highest award, to the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, in a special ceremony at Tendelthang on 22 March 2024.

His Majesty conferred the award to Prime Minister Modi on 17th December, 2021, Bhutan’s 114th National Day, as a mark of deep appreciation from the people of Bhutan for his leadership and personal efforts towards strengthening the exceptional relations between Bhutan and India.

Addressing the gathering, His Majesty said that the award is a gesture of appreciation from Bhutan for the Indian people, the government, and for Prime Minister Modi, for having always been Bhutan’s true friend and ally.

His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the Royal Family graced the ceremony. Thousands of people from various sections of society, including schoolchildren were part of the gathering.

The ceremony included a curated performance showcasing Bhutan’s performing arts, together with performances in Hindi and Gujarati, choreographed in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Ahead of the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi received an Audience with His Majesty The King at the Tashichhodzong, where he was escorted in a Chipdrel procession, and presented a guard of honour by the armed forces and Desuung contingents.

Prime Minister Modi was on a 2-day State Visit to Bhutan, his third visit as Prime Minister of India. He was accorded a warm welcome, a reflection of the deep bonds of friendship that Bhutan and India share.

His Majesty The King travelled to Paro to personally bid farewell to His Excellency Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the airport on 23rd March morning.

The Prime Minister of India embarked for Delhi after a two-day State visit to Bhutan. Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, the cabinet, and senior government officials were joined by Paro Dzongkhag students to see off Prime Minister Modi.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi wholeheartedly reciprocated the warmth with which he was received by the Bhutanese people, reflecting the close ties of friendship that His Excellency and the people of India share with Bhutan.

Prime Minister Modi announced Nu 100 bn as assistance for Bhutan for the next five years.