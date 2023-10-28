His Majesty The King and His Royal Highness Gyalsey in Laya, Gasa, for the 6th Royal Highland Festival

His Majesty The King was accompanied by His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck in Laya, Gasa, for the 6th Royal Highland Festival held on 23rd-24th October 2023.

The Royal Highland Festival is an annual event showcasing the unique cultural heritage of the people of the highlands of Bhutan. Highland communities from across Bhutan participate in the festival, which is attended by both domestic and international visitors.

Highland games and events were part of the festival, including horse and yak shows and races, dog show, competitions of strength, and the 25 km Laya Run.