31 January, 2020: His Majesty The King with 82-year-old Kencho Tseten, in Dungkar, Lhuentse. Kencho Tseten was the very first person to cast votes for the mock elections on 21st April, 2007. The historic event had commenced from Dungkar, the ancestral home of Jigme Namgyel, in the presence of His Majesty The King.

His Majesty visited Dungkar, and offered prayers at the Dungkar Choeje Nagtshang on January 30. His Majesty is on a tour of the southern and eastern parts of Bhutan to inspect proposed sites for the construction of Gyalsung Training centers.

