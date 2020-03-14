HM Appoints new Secretaries and Ambassadors

His Majesty The King appointed two new secretaries and two new ambassadors, granting them Kabney and Patang on 11th March at RIGSS in Phuentsholing.

Sangay Duba is the Cabinet Secretary. He was the Secretary General of the National Assembly of Bhutan.

Karma Tshering is the Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. He was serving in the National Council as an Eminent Member.

Rinchen Kuentsyl is the Ambassador to Bangladesh. He was the Director of the Department of SAARC and Regional Organisations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Tenzin Rondel Wangchuk is the Ambassador to the Permanent Mission to the UN, Geneva. He was the Director of the Department of Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His Majesty The King is on a tour of Samtse and Phuentsholing to inspect preparations in place against COVID-19. His Majesty met with personnel working at various levels who are engaged in our defense against this global outbreak.

While measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has led to cancellation of ceremonies and public gatherings, traditional Tendril ceremonies associated with these new appointments will be held at a later date.

While in Samtse, His Majesty inspected work that has started at the Gyalsung Training Centre site.