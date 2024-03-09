HM Confers Red Scarf to Yab Dhondup Gyaltshen

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

His Majesty The King conferred Red Scarf to Yab Dhondup Gyaltshen, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen’s father on 5th March 2024.

Now the Chief Pilot at Drukair, Yab Dasho Dhondup Gyaltshen has served in the national airline for 35 years, and spearheaded a multitude of timely initiatives to further Bhutan’s aviation industry.

Yab Dasho Dhondup Gyaltshen also oversaw the transformation of Paro Airport, which has received widespread accolades from the global travel industry.

Yab Dasho Dhondup Gyaltshen is married to Yum Sonam Chuki and they have five children.