Sonam Tobgay, who was serving as Director of the Department of Bilateral Affairs in the Foreign Ministry, has been appointed as Bhutan’s Ambassador to Australia

HM Grants Dhar to Appoint Australia Ambassador and Dzongdas

staff 5 days ago NEWS Leave a comment 872 Views

  • (Left) Babu Ram Sherpa, who was serving as Specialist at the Department of Adult and Higher Education of the Education Ministry, is the new Tashi Yangtse Dzongda and (Right) Karma Thinley, Director at the Anti Corruption Commission, is the new Paro Dzongda

His Majesty The King granted Dhar to appoint the Ambassador Designate to Australia, and the Tashi Yangtse and Paro Dzongda on 2 July, 2021.  

Sonam Tobgay, who was serving as Director of the Department of Bilateral Affairs in the Foreign Ministry, has been appointed as Bhutan’s Ambassador to Australia. 

Karma Thinley, Director at the Anti Corruption Commission, is the new Paro Dzongda, and Babu Ram Sherpa, who was serving as Specialist at the Department of Adult and Higher Education of the Education Ministry, is the new Tashi Yangtse Dzongda.

In accordance with Article 2.19 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan, His Majesty The King appoints Ambassadors and Dzongdas on the recommendation of the Prime Minister who obtains nominations from the Royal Civil Service Commission.

Check Also

An elephant takes a life

A 62-year-old woman was killed by a lone tusker elephant at around 12:30 am on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bhutanese - Leading the way.
© Copyright The Bhutanese 2021, All Rights Reserved.