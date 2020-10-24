HRH in Kuwait to convey condolences of His Majesty

Share Facebook

Upon the Command of His Majesty The King, His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck is visiting Kuwait from 18 – 20 October, to convey the condolences of His Majesty and the people of Bhutan on the passing of His Highness the Late Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Royal Highness was received at the Amiri Airport by Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan.

This morning, His Royal Highness called on His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, at the Seif Palace. His Royal Highness conveyed condolences on behalf of His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan, on the demise of His Highness the Late Amir of Kuwait. His Royal Highness expressed the solidarity of the people of Bhutan with the people of Kuwait as they mourn the loss of the Late Amir, who was a true friend of Bhutan.

His Royal Highness also delivered letters of condolences from His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, as well as letters of felicitations to His Highness the Amir on the assumption of the office of the Amir of Kuwait.

Later in the day, His Royal Highness called on His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, and conveyed the deepest sympathies and condolences on behalf of His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and the Royal Government and people of Bhutan on the demise of Late Amir. His Royal Highness delivered letters from His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Fourth Gyalpo expressing condolences, as well as letters conveying felicitations to His Highness, on the assumption of the office of the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

His Royal Highness then met His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the former Prime Minister of Kuwait, and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, to offer condolences on the demise of the Late Amir.

His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah hosted lunch at Shuwaikh Palace in honour of His Royal Highness and the accompanying delegation.

His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah will host dinner at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in honour of His Royal Highness and the accompanying delegation this evening.

Earlier today, His Royal Highness met with Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chairman for KAMCO Investment Co. KSC, His Excellency Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Ruling Family Affairs at the Diwan Amiri Affairs, and Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, President of Kuwait Olympic Committee.

His Royal Highness also met Their Excellencies Sheikh Jaber Fahad Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sheikh Nasser Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by the Foreign Minister and other senior Government officials. His Royal Highness and the delegation will embark for Bhutan on 20th October 2020.