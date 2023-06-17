Share Facebook

This paper, since its establishment in 2012, has always believed in the value of impact journalism.

We write stories not only for the sake of writing them, but also to bring about change and an impact.

This may be frowned upon in some circles, but journalism should not be mistaken with stenography or documentation of events.

The purpose of journalism is not only to highlight problems, but to take the matter to the logical conclusion through follow ups.

The first part is to do diligent work and bring out the facts, no matter how unpleasant it may get.

In this day and age those in positions of power and authority rely on a short public memory to forget even the most outrageous abuses.

Therefore, the second part is to follow up so that one can go deeper into the issue and also keep public memory alive.

This is why this paper did not hesitate to do more than two dozen stories in the BEO Learn and Earn program that cheated many students and their families ultimately resulting in investigations by the ACC and RBP and subsequent legal action.

This is also why we did more than a dozen stories to highlight the fact that Bhutan is being unfairly charged higher for fuel than Nepal and is also paying more than it should.

The resultant impact is that Indian Oil companies are now giving us fuel at the same rate as Nepal and have removed bulk pricing saving the country Nu 2 billion (bn) to Nu 3 bn in a year.

We have also done dozens of stories and follow up stories on land scams involving the most powerful in the country to ensure that justice is done.

It is due to stories by this paper that Ministers no longer take their Prados home after finishing their term.

It is also due to more than a dozen stories by this paper on the BHEL-BVT commission issue that huge and controversial commissions can no longer be paid to middle men in hydropower.

This paper also investigated and followed through on the Sherubtse sexual harassment case till the conviction of the assistant lecturer.

There are several more examples.

The common theme running through all of the above is that they are being done in the public interest.

In the age of a shrinking media and social media dominance some may wonder about the role the media plays. The above is a small example.

I think journalism is a great way to do public service, to have an impact on your community.

Bob Schieffer