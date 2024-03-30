Important outcomes of Their Majesties visit to Bangladesh

Share Facebook

His Majesty The King is in Bangladesh on a State Visit, accompanied by Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and Their Royal Highnesses Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, and Gyalsem Sonam Yangden Wangchuck, on the invitation of the President of Bangladesh, His Excellency Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Their Majesties were warmly welcomed to Bangladesh by the President and First Lady, Dr. Rebeka Sultana. The President received His Majesty The King at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and the armed forces of Bangladesh presented a Guard of Honour on 25 March 2024.

Their Majesties are special guests at the celebration of Bangladesh’s Independence and National Day, on 26th March.

Upon arrival in Dhaka, Their Majesties visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is regarded in Bangladesh as the Father of the Nation.

The foreign minister, His Excellency Hasan Mahmud, called on His Majesty The King.

Their Majesties then met with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s office. A series of Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements to enhance trade, cooperation and cultural exchanges between Bhutan and Bangladesh, were signed in the presence of Their Majesties and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In the evening, Their Majesties met with Bhutanese students studying in Bangladesh. His Majesty also granted an Audience to the staff of the Royal Bhutan Embassy in Dhaka.

The delegation accompanying Their Majesties on the State Visit includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Minister of Health, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment, and senior officials.

Their Majesties’ State Visit to Bangladesh reflects the close and historic ties that exist between the two countries. Bhutan-Bangladesh relations date back to 1971, when Bhutan recognized Bangladesh as an independent nation, and have remained exceptionally warm and friendly since then.

As special guests for the celebration of Bangladesh’s Independence and National Day, His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen visited the National Martyr’s Memorial in Savar, Bangladesh on 26 March for a ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 War of Independence, and graced a celebration at the President’s official residence in the evening.

At sunrise, His Majesty joined Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the National Memorial in Savar, to lay wreaths at the National Memorial at sunrise. Following the ceremony, His Majesty The King planted a tree sapling at the National Memorial grounds.

In the evening, His Excellency President Mohammed Shahabuddin received His Majesty The King at the Bangabhaban, the President’s official residence. President Mohammed Shahabuddin and First Lady Rebeka Sultana hosted a dinner reception at the Bangabhaban, which was joined by Her Excellency Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Earlier in the day, His Majesty The King visited the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Bhutan and Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the health sector, which includes the establishment of a Burn, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery Unit in Thimphu.

While in Dhaka, Their Majesties and Their Royal Highnesses visited Jamuna State Guest House to spend time with Her Excellency Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family. Her Excellency the Prime Minister and her family share close and personal ties to Bhutan- Her Excellency has visited Bhutan three times as Prime Minister, including, most recently in 2017. Bangladesh bestowed the Bangladesh Liberation War Honour posthumously to His Majesty the Third Druk Gyalpo in 2012, to honour His late Majesty’s support and friendship for Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.

On 27 March 2024 during the ongoing State Visit to Bangladesh, His Majesty The King visited Padma Bridge, and a Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj today.

While in Dhaka, His Majesty also met with business leaders in Bangladesh on 27 March.

Meanwhile, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen and Their Royal Highnesses returned to Bhutan on 27 March morning.

Having concluded a 4-day State Visit to Bangladesh, His Majesty The King arrived in Gelephu on 28 March.

On the fourth day of the visit, His Majesty travelled to Kurigram in the northern part of Bangladesh on 28 March, to view the site identified for the development of a Special Economic Zone for Bhutan. His Majesty also visited Sonahat land port in Kurigram district, which borders the Indian state of Assam.

His Majesty was presented a Guard of Honour at Sonahat, and travelled by land through Assam to Gelephu.