Indian Ambassador hands over X-Ray machines to Foreign Minister

A release from the Foreign Ministry said that Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, handed over to Foreign Minister (Dr.) Tandi Dorji on 3rd May 2021, three X-Ray machines Allengers MARS 4.2 Litex DR and additional three more (Vision 100M) to be delivered later as a gift from the people and Government of India to the people and the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The event was also attended by the Foreign Secretary and the Health Secretary along with officials from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Government of India has been assisting the Royal Government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through the supply of PPEs, medicines and test kits under the aegis of the SAARC Emergency COVID-19 Fund that was initiated by the Prime Minister of India, H.E. Shri Narendra Modi on 15th March 2020.

It said that despite the enormous surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the people and Government of India continue to support Bhutan in its response efforts to COVID-19. The MFA said Royal Government and the people of Bhutan remain deeply grateful for the generous assistance.