Indian Ambassador Presents Credentials

The new Ambassador of India to Bhutan, His Excellency Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, presented his credentials to His Majesty The King at the Throne Room of the Tashichhodzong on 20 August.

The Ambassador was escorted in a Chipdrel ceremony to the Dzong for the ceremony.

The Ambassador, his wife Ms. Namrata Dalela, and the Indian delegation accompanying him, received an Audience with His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen following the credentials ceremony.

His Excellency Mr Dalela was appointed the Ambassador of India to Bhutan in August this year. Prior to this appointment, he was the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Washington, United States of America.