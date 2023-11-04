Interim Government members allocate ministries among themselves

Share Facebook

His Majesty The King granted a Royal Kasho to appoint the Interim Government on 1 November 2023, which will carry out the routine functions of the Government during the election period.

In accordance with the Constitution, the Interim Government is appointed by The Druk Gyalpo to function for a period not exceeding 90 days, to enable the Election Commission to hold free and fair elections.

After being appointed the Interim Government members had a meeting, and allocated ministries among themselves.

The Chief Advisor of the Interim Government is the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Chogyal Dago Rigdzin.

He will handle the Cabinet Secretariat and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The other Advisors are: Dasho Penjore, RMA Governor, handling Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Dasho Chewang Rinzin, DGPC MD handling Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

Dasho Karma Yezer Raydi, Chairperson, DHI, handling Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Major General Dorji Rinchen, Deputy COO, RBA handling Ministry of Education and Skills Development Karma Hamu Dorjee, Chairperson, RCSC, handling Ministry of Health.

Deki Pema, Chairperson, ACC handling Ministry of Finance, Tashi, Auditor General, RAA handling Ministry of Infrastructuire and Transport and Phuntsho Rapten, Eminent Member, National Council, handling Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment.

The Interim Government received an Audience with His Majesty The King in the Throne Room of Tashichhodzong, for their Inaugural ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers held a concluding session of the Lhengye Zhungtshog, marking the dissolution of the Government earlier this morning.

Following the Inaugural ceremony, the Interim Government and the outgoing Prime Minister and Cabinet together offered prayers and Karmi Tongchoey at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong to commemorate the auspicious 15th Anniversary of His Majesty’s Coronation.