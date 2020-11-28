International Banks asked if Bhutan wanted to defer loan payment but we declined: FM

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Finance Minister Namgay Tshering said that Bhutan had received an offer through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of multiple International Financial Institutions like World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) asking if Bhutan wanted to defer its international loan payments due to COVID.

Lyonpo said Bhutan declined to defer the loans as they did not want to spoil Bhutan’s image in the international arena as this would matter in the future while seeking other loans as the country’s image will not be one of being unable to pay back loans.

He said this decision was taken with a futuristic outlook.

Of the around 223 bn debt so far the minister said that around 180 bn debt is hydropower debt which is self liquidating. He said the rest is budgetary support debt and this too is being taken at highly concessional rates. He said the public finance policy contained this non-hydro debt below 35% of GDP and it is currently at 22 to 25% pf GDP only.

Lyonpo said that concessional loans from the WB was at 0.75% service charge interest and had a repayment period of 32 years while for ADB it was 25 years with a 1% interest for the grace period followed by 1.5% loan after the grace period.

The minister said that debt increased by around 7 bn in July, August and September mainly on account of hydro debt for ongoing projects.

The PM said that in 2018-19 financial year Bhutan had got total receipts of USD 86 mn into the economy and with no tourists now this amount had to be offset through concessional borrowing. He said such borrowing helps build the convertible currency reserves and at a time when the dollars has appreciated against the Ngultrum it benefits Bhutan as repayment is done over the longer period of time.

Message from The Bhutanese

Dear Reader,

You are reading this article for free on the website but it is almost three days after it has been published. If you want access to new stories on the day of its publication, which is early Saturday morning, in your email then subscribe to the Electronic Copy or the PDF version of the paper and stay ahead.

This paper has broken some of the biggest and impactful stories in Bhutan and strives to provide good content that is often exclusive and different from other papers.

For a year’s subscription M-BoB Nu 500 to the BoB Account Number – 100915844 with Account name – The Bhutanese.

For two years subscription send in Nu 1,000.

Then take a screenshot of the transaction and email it along with your email ID to ad.bhutanese@gmail.com .

The PDF copy of the paper will be sent to you.

Please check the email address properly when sending your screen shot. In case you do not get your PDF copy call Sonam Dema 17801081.

Despite the lockdown, The Bhutanese paper is still publishing its paper in the E-Copy format that you can get in your email.

Thank You,

The Bhutanese