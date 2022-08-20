International Eye Camp at Wangdue Phodrang and Thimphu

Share Facebook

Under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty Gyalyum Kesang Choeden Wangchuck, the Ministry of Health and technical team from JDWNRH with Dr. Sanduk Ruit, the world-renowned Ophthalmologist, and the team from the Tilganga Institute of Ophthalmology, Kathmandu, Nepal conducted the International Eye Camp at Wangdue Hospital from 12 – 14 August 2022 and Gyalyum Kesang Choeden Wangchuck National Eye Center (GKCWNEC), Thimphu from 16 – 17 August 2022.

During the week-long camp, a total of 246 surgeries were conducted; 143 at Wangdue Hospital and 103 at GKCWNEC, Thimphu.

The Ministry of Health thanked Dr. Sanduk Ruit and his team from Nepal, the technical team from JDWNRH, and officials and staff from Wangdue, Phuntsholing, and Gomtu who were involved in making this camp a success.