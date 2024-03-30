IWP for teachers will be implemented this year after changes

On the 28th of March, 2024, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) and the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) worked together and made changes to the existing Individual Work Plan (IWP). In total, three recommendations were submitted to the Cabinet.

Yeezang De Thapa, the Minister of MoESD said at the second meet the press, “The recommendations submitted were discussed with Lhengye Zhungtshog yesterday and it has been approved. On top of that, it has been finalized to implement IWP this year.”

To clearly define each employee’s objectives, duties, and performance standards for a given period—usually a year—the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) created the Individual Work Plan (IWP) in 2017. Its main goal is to highlight the achievements and efforts of each employee, acting as a guide for advancement within the civil service.

The IWP, which is in line with the four rating categories of “Outstanding,” “Very Good,” “Good,” and “Need Improvement,” makes sure that workers stay committed to their work and make an effort to contribute significantly.