Japan Awards Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, to Lyonpo Dago Tshering

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Government of Japan announced Lyonpo Dago Tshering, former Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan (Stationed in India), is among this year’s foreign recipients and, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the relationship and the friendship between Japan and Bhutan, Lyonpo will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.

This is the first ever conferral of the Decoration by the Government of Japan upon a Bhutanese national.

A release from the Japanese Embassy in Delhi said Lyonpo has served as Minister of Home Affairs of Bhutan from 1991 to 1998. During that period, he was also serving as a Commissioner of Cultural Affairs.

Lyonpo Dago Tshering not only provided support in receiving high-level visits from Japan as Minister of Home Affairs, but also played an important role in promoting cultural cooperation between Japan and Bhutan as a Commissioner of Cultural Affairs. In addition, he served as Ambassador of Bhutan to Japan (Stationed in India) from 1999 to 2008.

During his tenure, high-level visits and cultural exchanges between the two countries became active, and the first visit to Japan by a Bhutanese Prime Minister took place successfully. He also visited various cities in Japan and cultivated relationships with Japan-Bhutan friendship organizations. His efforts significantly promoted the mutual understanding between the two countries.