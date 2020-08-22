JDWNRH receives patients with alcohol withdrawal every day

Share Facebook

Recently, when explaining why the government was planning to supply alcohol as well during the lockdown along with essential items, the Foreign Minister, Dr Tandi Dorji, said that the JDWNRH has a large number of alcohol withdrawal cases.

An alcohol withdrawal case happens when a habitual and heavy drinker is cut off from alcohol and his body goes into withdrawal and shows strong symptoms.

Every day the Emergency Department of Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) receives three to four cases of patients with alcohol withdrawal since the national lockdown started.

Medical Superintendent of JDWNRH, Dr Gosar Pemba said since the hospital is receiving alcohol withdrawal patients every day, the beds of these patients will be arranged outside the emergency department and not inside the hospital.

He said they will be admitted for three to four hours and after giving them medicines they stabilize and are sent back home. They are usually brought by ambulances or relatives.

Most of the patients with alcohol withdrawal are of middle age ranging from 30 years to 40 years because people at a young age do not get withdrawal symptoms but middle aged people who are addicted to alcohol starts getting withdrawal if they do not drink alcohol.

He said if the patients with alcohol withdrawal are admitted inside the hospital then they will have to go through testing.

This is done to save test kits since the hospital does not want to do random tests on everybody except for those who needs to be admitted in the ward for longer stay.

Dr Gosar said if a person comes with a small cut and needs dressing, this service will also be done outside since it will difficult to get the test kits. So all those services for minor injuries and people who come for injection will be done outside hospital.

Some patients with alcohol withdrawal get violent and it is difficult to control them, said Dr Gosar. One of the patient fell down and hurt his head and the hospital is treating him in the ward. For now the hospital is only receiving cases for alcohol withdrawal and there has been no cases reported for people who getting withdrawal due to the non supply of drugs.

In the past people have come to the hospital to undergo detox from alcohol.

