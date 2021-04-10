JDWNRH to introduce eight new medical services in 2021

Share Facebook

By the end of 2021, Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) will introduce eight new services, in line with the 12th Five-Year-Plan (FYP), which will benefit the hospital and patients.

In the surgery department, three new services will be introduced. One is the minimally invasive surgery, especially to be used in pediatric surgery. The minimally invasive surgery is done using small cuts and a few stitches.

An extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) is also being introduced. The patient no longer need a major surgery to remove his or her stones, as ESWL does not even require any incision to be made on the patient. This is helpful in pediatric urology, a surgical subspecialty of medicine dealing with the disorders of children’s genitourinary systems.

In the radio-diagnosis department, the hospital will introduce bone densitometer. A test like an x-ray that quickly and accurately measures the density of bone. It is used primarily to detect diseases, osteopenia or osteoporosis, in which the bone’s mineral and density are low and the risk of fractures is increased.

Medical Superintendent Dr Gosar Pemba said it is very important in women who attain menopause as the bones become brittle and weak. For now, the hospital provides them with calcium tablets.

In the medicine department, bronchoscopy will be introduced. It is a procedure that uses a bronchoscope to examine the inside of the trachea, bronchi (air passages that lead to the lungs), and lungs. A bronchoscope is a thin, tube-like instrument with a light and lens for viewing.

In the dental department, dental implantation will be introduced. Dental implant is a metal post that replaces the root portion of a missing tooth. An artificial tooth (crown) is placed on an extension of the post (abutment) on the dental implant, giving the look of a real tooth.

In the orthopedic department, joint replacement, a procedure which involves removing parts or all of the damaged joint and replacing it with artificial implants will be implemented. Mostly people above 50 years old come with a complaint of pain in their knee joints and other joints.

Other services include dermatology laser to treat skin diseases. Dr Gosar Pemba said the only issue is that some of the machines are already in place, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the engineers to fix the machines are not able to come in the country.

The training required to operate the machine and procedure for the new services is pending as travel outside the country is restricted due to the pandemic.

Therefore, one or two services will be introduced only next year, while the rest of the new services will be given this year.

The new services will benefit the patients, and looking at the patient load, these services are much needed in the country, the Medical Superintendent said.

