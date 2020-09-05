JDWNRH will deliver normal services by Monday

Share Facebook

From Monday, Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) will return back to its new normal and all the services will be provided and people can visit hospital as both walk in patients and the appointment system will also be there.

During the 21-day national lockdown, the hospital has managed to provide all the health services to the people without much difficulties.

Medical Superintended of JDWNRH, Dr Gosar Pemba said in the initial stage, before the lockdown, the hospital was prepared as to how to provide services especially for those patients with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). He said the medicines for them was provided for two months and hospital also started tele-consultation. Medical specialists would consult NCDs patients. If these NCDs patients had to visit the hospital, they are picked up by the ambulance or the hospital vehicle and similarly other patients as well if it was an emergency.

Recently, the health ministry had initiated to drop medicines for those patients with NCDs in identified shops in their locality. So there are several ways of getting medications for those patients with non-communicable diseases. It is mainly for patients with hypertension, diabetes, lung disease and stroke.

While for cancer or kidney patients, the hospital has already registered and scheduled for their chemotherapy, radiation therapy or dialysis for kidney patients. The hospital provides them with a vehicle to pick them up from their home and do their dialysis or chemotherapy and then drop them at home in the evening.

He said 71 percent of the deaths reported in the country is because of Non-Communicable Diseases and if these patients gets infected, their chances of dying increases. However, Dr Gosar said Thimphu has not reported any positive cases from the community so far and it is quite safe.

In the 21-day lockdown, each department received around 60 calls in a day and most calls were received in the medication department and pediatric Department. Even dental department received around 90 calls in a day.

Meanwhile, Tele-consultation was stopped by Saturday evening. The public are requested to visit the hospital with mask and one attendant if a person is escorting a serious or old patient, and to otherwise visit the hospital alone as far as possible.

Any person visiting the hospital after 3 pm are requested to visit the new clinic, near the psychiatric ward and not in the emergency ward except for emergency cases.

