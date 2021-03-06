Khamdang-Ramjar MP detained

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Police detained the Khamdang-Ramjar’s Member of Parliament (MP) Kuenga Loday on 1st March for an alleged illegal road construction case in Trashiyangtse.

The gewog’s Mangmi and his three sons were also detained a few months ago in connection to the case, but were out on bail till date. And along with the MP, the Mangmi and his three sons were detained again yesterday.

Khamdang Gup Norbu said that the gewog does not have the authority to issue clearance, and so, the Mangmi approached to the dzongkhag administration and the dzongkhag did not issue a permit for the construction of the road.

He said that the road was allegedly constructed in a restricted area that is of national security concern.

“Despite the refusal, the Mangmi has constructed the road. If it was not a restricted area, the dzongkhag would have given the clearance. Around 200 meter was constructed,” he said.

According to the Trashiyantse Dzongdag Thuji Tshering, the case was reported to the police last year. The Mangmi and his sons were arrested in September last year.

Meanwhile, the Trashiyangtse District Court has denied the bail to MP of Khamdang-Ramjar constituency in Trashiyangtse and his nephew.

The case was registered in the Dzongkhag Court on Thursday. The preliminary hearing will be conducted within ten days. The MP is from the Opposition party.