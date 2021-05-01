Kidu applicants grateful but want to eventually decrease the burden on His Majesty

Share Facebook

The social media is happily buzzing with people expressing their heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty The King for extending the Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu. They are overwhelmed with the sacrifice made my His Majesty in helping the people, and pointed out that such a Kidu must not be misused.

The first Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu was launched on 14 April 2020. The Kidu program provided the people with the option to work in certain sectors by taking their information, willingness to work and area of interest, so it can be aligned with the government’s upcoming stimulus program.

With the extension of the next tranche of Kidu, a total number of 19,400 people have applied for the monthly income support Kidu, and out of that 17,500 applicants are the ones who have received Kidu before, and the rest are new applicants.

The people who have applied are mostly from the tourism sector followed by returnees. Persons working in the mining sector, mainly people working in the boulder export that was heavily affected during the initial months of the pandemic, have also applied for the Kidu.

“I have been searching for a job ever since my former job got hampered because of COVID-19 but since I have no higher qualification, it is hard to get one. However the Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu has been of immense help to me and my kids, and I have registered for the next Kidu, which I am hopeful to get because of my condition. If not, I have decided to opt for baking classes to start up a small bakery,” said 28-year-old Pema Yangdon.

Sherab Dorji, a tourist guide, said that he has also applied for the Kidu extension. He said he was reluctant to apply but there was no choice as he does not any other source of income.

“I used to help my sister and mother to meet the daily expenses, but now I can only help my mother through the Kidu. I am touched and fully grateful, from my heart, to my King for the support, “ he said.

Anish Rai, 29, said that he is still working for a hotel, but since he receives Kidu, the hotel is not paying him. Therefore, he is delighted to receive the Kidu, and has registered for the extended Kidu. If the situation prolongs then he plans on attending training programs through Ministry of Human and Labour Resources and start a small business of his own.

A mother of two, Chencho Dema, said that she had sleepless nights thinking how she can afford the daily living expenses when the Kidu stopped.

“I sighed with relief when the news of the extension of Kidu came. I can now focus on raising my daughter. If the situation remains the same next year, I have decided to go back to my village and work with my parents, ” she added.

The Bhutanese talked with a few of the beneficiaries of Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu Fund who have also registered for the next tranche of the Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu.

Although they said they have benefited from the Kidu, however, their long-term plan is to find jobs so they can decrease the pressure on the Druk Gyalpo’s Relief Kidu.