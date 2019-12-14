Korea International Cooperation Agency in Bhutan

Ms. Mikyung Lee, President of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), along with three officials from KOICA Headquarters and four officials from KOICA Bangladesh Office in Dhaka, are in the country from 12-15 December 2019. Ms. Lee is the first ever President of KOICA to visit Bhutan.

Friday morning, Lyonpo Tandi Dorji and Ms. Mikyung Lee, jointly inaugurated the KOICA World Friends Program Office in Thimphu, located at the Royal Textile Academy Complex.

The main function of the KOICA World Friends Korea Program Office is to coordinate and liaise the dispatch of Korea overseas volunteers and oversee matters affecting the volunteers in Bhutan. The Office will also coordinate activities between KOICA and the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The KOICA Program Office will work closely with the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) on the dispatch of volunteers to Bhutan under World Friends Korea Program. The first batch of four volunteers under the World Friends Korea Program arrived in Bhutan on 9 December 2019, coinciding with the formal opening of KOICA World Friends Program Office in Thimphu. Their assignment will start in February 2020 for a duration of one year. The volunteers will work as instructors in the areas of hospitality management and physical education in various schools and institutes in the country. Korean volunteers are not new to Bhutan.