Lack of export product certification emerges as a hurdle for local products

The Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) allocated around Nu 1 million in 2021 to certify 45 products from 12 companies.

These products underwent certification procedures at the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in Kolkata, India. While the products were certified, they did not meet the required standards, and they were advised to enhance their labeling and packaging.

Notably, the certification is valid for only one year.

During a discussion with BCCI President Tandy Wangchuk, he expressed, “Approximately 94 percent of our entrepreneurs operate within the private sector in our country. Although our product is very healthy and good, the substantial labor and other associated costs pose challenges, which hinders competitiveness against imported products. It is crucial for the government to formulate strategies supporting our local products in the export market.”

To address these issues, BCCI, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy, is organizing training sessions in Delhi, India for approximately 60 entrepreneurs in February. The training will focus on enhancing product labeling and packaging.

Financial constraints hindered BCCI’s ability to send products for certification again, but with the help from Indian Embassy, the expenses are taken care of, including stipends, accommodation, and travel for the entrepreneurs to train on product labelling and packaging.

“We’ve been sending correspondence to the government, the World Trade Organization (WTO), and other development partners to seek enhanced support. In the long term, our nation requires the establishment of a labeling and certification laboratory with international accreditation.”

Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) under the Ministry of Health, (erstwhile BAFRA), oversees product certification. However, it lacks international affiliation for exports, further complicating the process.

The challenges faced by local products underscore the necessity for concerted efforts between government agencies, industry stakeholders, and international partners to streamline certification processes and enhance competitiveness in the export market.