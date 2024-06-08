Local products shine at the 3rd Made-in-Bhutan and Watermelon Festival 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The 3rd Made-in-Bhutan Exhibition and Watermelon Festival 2024, organized by the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) and the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DoEE), is themed “Fostering Entrepreneurship for Economic Self-reliance.”

Approximately 34 varieties of products, mostly from the Cottage and Small Industries (CSIs), are participating in the festival, showcasing “Made-in-Bhutan” agri-food products, beverages, textiles, arts and crafts, steel and wooden products, cane and bamboo products, traditional medicines, and herbal health-promoting products.

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) Namgyal Dorji emphasized the importance of such events, stating, “These events provide a platform for startups and CSIs to introduce and showcase their products and services, connect with potential investors and customers, and generate media awareness.”

Flora Bhutan is showcasing an organic fertilizer known as vermicompost at the festival. This product, made from specific species of earthworms, is entirely organic and suitable for all farming purposes. However, like other local products, it faces competition from imported chemical fertilizers.

A representative from Flora Bhutan explained, “Farmers tend to avoid our product because it is slightly more expensive than imported chemical fertilizers. It takes a few years of consistent use for the soil to become loose, but the long-term benefits are significant.”

Ugyen Thinley from Phama Melamine Industry addressed the perception that local products are always more expensive than imports.

He clarified, “This is not entirely true. We import melamine, which has been tax-exempt for some time, allowing us to price our products, such as Dhapas and Phobs, lower than imported alternatives. For this event, we’re offering a 45 percent discount as a promotional strategy to attract customers.”

Another highlight of this year’s event is the Watermelon Festival. This is held in collaboration with the Khenrig Namsung Cooperative (KNC) from Goling gewog in Zhemgang.

The exhibition aims to establish and strengthen value chains by connecting producers with suppliers and dealers, promoting locally grown watermelons.

Watermelon has been a notable agricultural success for KNC, with around 20 farmers from Zhemgang participating in the festival.

Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji added, “The Watermelon Festival 2024 will bring together farmers to sell and promote their produce directly to local consumers, and establish linkages with wholesalers and suppliers. Direct meetings between consumers and farmers will foster a deeper appreciation for locally grown produce and sustainable agriculture practices. Import substitution of watermelons alone would be a significant gain for our farmers.”

In 2023, Bhutan imported approximately 2.3 million kilograms of watermelon worth Nu 71.2 million.

The festival aims to promote local cooperative farming, create market access and linkages, and substitute watermelon imports.