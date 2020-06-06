Logo to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of His Majesty Launched

Coinciding with the auspicious day of Lord Buddha’s parinirvana, the government launched the logo commemorating the 40th birth anniversary of His Majesty The King on friday.

The turning of the thousand-spoked golden wheel denotes secular and spiritual sovereignty protected by a universal Buddhist monarch.

Equally the wheel symbolizes a beneficial movement that travels everywhere without obstacles, overcoming all challenges.

The 40th birth anniversary of His Majesty the King is depicted by the golden wheel of a universal Buddhist monarch as his reign forges ahead with exemplary governance towards happiness and wellbeing, and harmony with nature. The distinctive Buddhist monarchy of Bhutan is depicted by the Raven Crown.

The auspicious birth of His Majesty the King on February 21, 1980 corresponding to Iron Monkey Year, is indicated in Dzongkha-cursive forty that echoes with the symbol of the Sun and Moon which shines on the world with their blazing luminosity.