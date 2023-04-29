Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi steps down

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A press release said that minister of the erstwhile Ministry of Information and Communications, Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi officially resigned from the Cabinet position on Friday. This is in keeping with the reorganisation of the ten ministries to nine, a component of the ongoing Civil Service reform.

Choosing to voluntarily step aside, Lyonpo Karma Donnen said it was an honour to play the critical role, as his stepping aside contributes to the shaping of the transformation initiatives.

“As we embrace the changes to build a more progressive system in the country, it is gratifying to witness the merging, creation and dissolution of organisations and agencies,” Lyonpo said. “We are all part of the jigsaw that must fit well to create a dynamic and resilient structure that serves the nation.”

Lyonpo Karma Donnen said he would always cherish being the part of the government that served the nation through the pandemic and now through the historic transformation under His Majesty’s guidance.

“I will continue to serve my country in all possible ways, irrespective of the place and position,” he said.

Thanking Lyonpo for the display of leadership spirit, Prime Minister Dasho (Dr) Lotay Tshering said it was a proud moment for the government as the move indicated implementation of the reform process. It also revealed the selflessness of the Cabinet as more than three ministers came forward with offers to resign from ministership.

“They all considered the bigger interest of the nation rather than personal claims to stick to the position,” prime minister said. “While we all seek change, it must start from oneself and this is what we are seeing.”

According to the Lhengye Zhungtshog Act, a minister may resign after submitting an application of resignation in writing to the Prime Minister, at least 30 days in advance and subject to acceptance by the Druk Gyalpo.