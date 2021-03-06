Man arrested for a rape of a minor boy

Share Facebook

Tsirang police apprehended a 38-year-old man on 3rd March from Gelephu for raping an eight-year-old boy. The victim is a class II student in one of the schools in Tsirang. He was raped (unnatural sex) on 2nd March 2021.

The incident was reported to police by the officiating principal of the school, and he was informed by the victim’s mother stating that her son was raped by a man from Parsharling Toed, Tsirang.

The eight-year-old victim was taken to Damphu hospital, and as per the medical report, the victim sustained minor laceration and no other injuries were found.

The grandfather of the victim was informed by some of the students about the possible suspect, and with the help from the victim, who gave description of the garments the suspect wore, the police managed to get hold of the suspect.

It was learnt that the suspect hardly visits the place as he resides in Thimphu with his wife. He is under detention for further investigation.

As per section 181 of PCB 2004, a defendant shall be guilty of the offence of statutory rape, if the defendant engages in sexual intercourse with a child below twelve years, or an incompetent person, either with or without knowledge of the other person being a child or incompetent person.

The grading of Statutory rape shall be felony of the second degree as per section 182 of the Act.

Likewise, section 213 of the Act states that a defendant shall be guilty of the offence of unnatural sex, if the defendant engages in sodomy or any other sexual conduct that is against the order of nature whereby grading of unnatural sex is petty misdemeanor as per section 214 of the Act.