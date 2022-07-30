42-year-old Jangchub Ningpo

Man convicted for life in rape case

6 days ago

The Trashiyangtse District Court convicted 42-year-old Jangchub Ningpo to life imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old step-daughter. During the time of incident, the victim was 10 years old, and the mother caught her husband red handed while attempting to rape the victim.

The defendant had repeatedly raped the victim since the beginning of 2021 to early 2022. He would take the victim for cow herding along with him, and threatened the victim to keep the rapes a secret.

The defendant attempted to rape the minor again in the month of April, however, the mother caught him red handed and reported it to the police.

As per the judgment, the defendant will have to pay a compensation of Nu 112,500 to the victim.

The defendant is convicted for statutory rape under Section 181 of the Penal Code (Amendment) Act of Bhutan 2021 and he has been sentenced to life imprisonment as per section 182 (b) of the same Act.

