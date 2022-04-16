Many deaths related to vaccination status

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Health said that out of 18 individuals who died with COVID-19, 12 individuals were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and only 6 individuals received their booster doses.

“This indicates that we are seeing more mortalities amongst those who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated,” said the ministry.

MoH encouraged the public to come forward to avail the COVID-19 vaccination services and the booster doses, in line with MOH’s announcements and advisories, as it is proven that COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and medical complications amongst those infected by the virus.

The Ministry said it is particularly important for comorbid and elderly individuals to get vaccinated as these groups are more vulnerable to severe disease and other medical complications from COVID-19.

Recently two deaths had only taken a single dose of the vaccine each.

The 16th death was a 58-year-old woman who expired at the Mongar COVID-19 Hospital on 13 April.

The deceased had hypertension, chronic kidney disease stage 5, aplastic anemia and other underlying medical conditions.

The patient who tested positive for COVID-19 on 11th April 2022 developed shortness of breath with hypoxia and her condition deteriorated.

The 15th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old-man and a known case of polycystic kidney and chronic kidney disease stage 5 who died in the Regional COVID-19 Hospital, Gelephu on 13 April.

He tested positive and was admitted to the COVID-19 ICU due to progressive breathlessness for the last 5 days.

Both causes of death are being categorized as COVID-19 after a comprehensive review.