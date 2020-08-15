Medicines to be provided to all chronic patients on time: JDWNRH

Share Facebook

JDWNRH will make sure that all the patients who are under medication will get their medicines on time. The hospital is delivering medicines to all patients including the chronic patients. The hospital vehicles will leave for delivery at around 2 pm and drop all the medicines at the doorstop of the patients’ house.

Medical Superintended of JDWNRH, Dr Gosar Pemba said Cancer patients, dialysis patients, radiotherapy and others are picked up by the hospital vehicle, because the hospital has the record maintained for each patients on their next dose. “We pick them up, do the treatment and in the evening we drop them back.”

Due to lock down, the hospital is providing drop facility to those patients who are discharged from the hospital. Dr said for those who are in Thimphu, the hospital vehicle will drop them at their house. And for those patients who came from other dzongkhags, the hospital is letting them stay back in the hospital unless they have any relatives in Thimphu. The hospital is providing food for both patients and attendants.

For delivery, any pregnant mother who is near term and goes into labour immediately has to come to hospital for delivery.

Meanwhile, Health minister Dechen Wangmo said the government has stocked up all the satellite clinics in Thimphu with contraceptives. “We strongly believe that women must have access to contraceptives including i-pills.”