MoENR studying measures to strengthen the early warning system and explore alternate sources of energy and commercialization

Bhutan has 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes (PDGL), and as the specter of climate change continues to loom large, the risk associated with it increases. In order to increase the accuracy and preparedness of the country, NCHM has proposed an advanced early warning system, and understanding its importance, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR) has also taken note of it, and recognizes solar energy as an alternate source of energy.

The 17 PDGL lakes are Lemthang, Latshkarp, Sintaphu, Raphstreng, Tarina 1, Tarina 2, Raphstreng,Lugge, Drukchung,Thorthormi, GLT 9, Metashota, Zanam F, Zanam E, Zanam B, Zanam G, Phudung, Chubda Tsho, and Terja Tse Tsho.

Chief of Cryosphere, Karma, said, the worst-case scenario for Bhutan would be the collapse of the moraine wall between Thorthormi and Raphstreng lakes with the increasing temperature and melting of glaciers. This could result in the washing away of all settlements along the lake’s path, leaving a devastating aftermath downstream.

It was found out that, due to the 1994 GLOF, to this day along the Pho Chhu-Sub basin, there are fields that are still not cultivable due to the high concentration of sand in the soil.

In response to these alarming findings, it was found that the installation of an advanced Early Warning System (EWS) was integrated into the flood forecasting system. The estimated cost of this critical infrastructure is approximately USD 12 to 13 million.

Regarding this, the reporter asked the Minister of MoENR, what measures is the government considering to strengthen the early warning system across the country due to the dangers of 17 PGDL during the first Meet- the- Press.

Lyonpo Gyem Tshering said, “The 24-hour weather forecast has been one of our initiatives, and it was implemented long ago. But for the time being, what’s crucial is having a system in place throughout the PGDL that allows for the pre-installation of reports prior to GLOF and the research of its consequences. For now, officials have been examining policies and researching potential changes for this.”

Likewise, upon asking the Lyonpo on plans to find the alternate source of energy in country and the risk of hydro power energy due to GLOF, Lyonpo Gyem Tshering said, “Solar energy is the next alternate energy source we are looking at seeing the effects of climate change, such as the melting of glaciers and the drying up of water sources. We have plans to produce 500 megawatts of solar energy, and Bhutan has the capacity to produce 12,000 megawatts of electricity.”

In addition, the Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay stated, “Hydropower enables Bhutan to generate large amounts of energy, as the Minister of MoENR noted. In addition to exploring, it further, we plan to fully investigate the potential of wind and solar energy.”

“We would produce as much renewable energy as we could because we understand how important energy is, but what seems to be not working out is the service delivery, For instance, there are two windmills in Rubesa. One appeared to have been harmed earlier, but it was not fixed at the time and is currently non-functional. In the event that it wasn’t serving the interests of the public, it ought to have been stopped or fixed and put back into service,” PM continued.

PM made it clear that everyone must follow up and take the appropriate action.