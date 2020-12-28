MoH urges people not to harass COVID-19 patients

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Ministry of Health (MoH) is appealing to the general public to stop harassing the COVID-19 patients and their families. The nature of the disease is such that it is highly contagious and spreads without one’s knowledge.

Prime Minister Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering said that positive patients are getting harassed as people figure out their identity, get their numbers and then start calling them blaming them for bringing the virus and making other unpleasant remarks.

Lyonchhen said that the patient does not even have the option of switching the phone off and has to attend to every call as it could be a call from the MoH contact tracing team trying to get more information from them.

This is not the time to blame each other, but rather a time to show empathy for those infected, states the appeal, adding that as a small nation under the benevolent leadership of the King, they must show collective solidarity and work towards defeating this invisible enemy, stated the appeal.

“Let us learn from His Majesty’s deeply caring and compassionate leadership. Furthermore, the ministry reminds the general public that those who indulge in such acts of harassment shall be dealt as per the law,” the appeal further states.

The Prime Minister during a press brief said that His Majesty is concerned about people identifying and calling the patients and families of positive cases and harassing them.

PM said, “It is our responsibility to understand and console those who are in need of our support, in particular COVID-19 patients during such times. It is good if one can help all the sentient being irrespective of who they are.”

It is not right and it is unacceptable to harass someone when one is fighting against a disease which can cause serious issue, Lyonchhen said, adding that, if one cannot do that at least in the times of need then it would be hard to even say that one belongs to a GNH country.

“One should realize how you would feel if it happens to be you who are being harassed for being in the same situation. We never know if that will happen one day. Therefore, I urge people to be more understanding and consider their situation and support each other. It is rather important to pray for their speedy recovery, the moment one wakes up,” he added.

Apart from such issues, he said that if anyone has a problem within a family or in a community then they could always approach the government, as it is their responsibility to sort it out and help the community with full dedication.

Meanwhile, the police said that they have not received any official report on the harassment matter, however, if they receive any complaint on this matter against anyone then they will be dealt as per the law.

Section 462 of the Penal Code of Bhutan (PCB) 2004 states, a defendant shall be guilty of the offence of harassment, if the defendant engages in a course of conduct that places a person in reasonable fear of emotional or mental distress.

The grading harassment shall be a petty misdemeanor as per section 463 of PCB 2004.

Social media is flooded with comments in support of the appeal made by the health ministry, whereby they want relevant agencies to trace the number of the harassers so they are held accountable as per the law.

Message from The Bhutanese

Dear Reader,

You are reading this article for free on the website but it is almost three days after it has been published. If you want access to new stories on the day of its publication, which is early Saturday morning, in your email then subscribe to the Electronic Copy or the PDF version of the paper and stay ahead.

This paper has broken some of the biggest and impactful stories in Bhutan and strives to provide good content that is often exclusive and different from other papers.

For a year’s subscription M-BoB Nu 500 to the BoB Account Number – 100915844 with Account name – The Bhutanese.

For two years subscription send in Nu 1,000.

Then take a screenshot of the transaction and email it along with your email ID to ad.bhutanese@gmail.com .

The PDF copy of the paper will be sent to you.

Please check the email address properly when sending your screen shot. In case you do not get your PDF copy call Sonam Dema 17801081.

Despite the lockdown, The Bhutanese paper is still publishing its paper in the E-Copy format that you can get in your email.

Thank You,

The Bhutanese