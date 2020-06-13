Mongar hospital refers woman injured in the Wamrong battery case to JDWNRH for treatment

Mongar hospital has referred the 38-year-old woman injuried in the Wamrong battery case to Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH), Thimphu for further treatment. The woman along with her 45-year-old husband came to Thimphu on Sunday, 7 June.

She has undergone MRI and Computed Tomography (CT) scan, whereby the medical report stated there is nothing much to worry about.

“I am feeling much better and the doctor said there is nothing serious. However, I am not going to take things lightly as the pain gets so intense sometime that I can’t sleep the whole night. I go for physiotherapy everyday,” she said.

She said that she is using a neck collar for support but once she takes it off, the pain starts back in her neck. She said it is suffocating for her to use the neck collar, especially in summer but she is left with no choice.

She said, “Physiotherapists in Mongar hospital and Riserboo hospital have suggested that I use the neck collar for three months, but the physiotherapist in JDWNRH says there is no need the neck collar anymore and that I will be fine without it. When I complained about the pain without the neck collar, the physiotherapist said that it is because I am used to using it for quite sometime. I am using it for now because it eases my pain.”

She said there has been no response from the Wamrong Drungkhag court regarding their request to transfer their case to the Thimphu court. A source from Wamrong Drungkhag court said that the case is still with Trashigang court, and they are not sure where the case will be transferred. For now, there is no update on the matter, the source added.

“It would be very difficult and challenging for us if the case is prosecuted at Trashigang court because we do not have a place to stay and eat in Trashigang. And travelling for 90 km each time until the end of the case would be a nightmare for us because it would be expensive and I am not sure when my neck will heal,” she said.

The pain gets severe when she has to travel for a long duration on bumpy roads, she said, adding that she cannot even move her neck after travelling for a long period of time. The pain is less when she stays still, and refrains from doing any work as medically advised.

Her husband said that even if they have to stay at Mongar hospital for further treatment, it would be difficult financially as they have no one in Mongar to shelter them. “Therefore, we would be very grateful if our court case can be transferred to Thimphu as I can get her treatment and ask our relatives are here to give us a shelter without involving any cost,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said that the Drangpon is a very humble person who sees the hardship faced by his staff and helps them. “He is good as a person and for that reason we have not reported any arguments or mistreatment by his wife so far,” he said.

“However, this time since it turned into a serious matter that has left my wife in pain, who is everything for the family, we wanted to take up the matter seriously and get justice. Otherwise, we have no ill feelings for anyone,” he said.

He said, “We want justice at the earliest but with no differentiation. We are waiting for a response from the court. This kind of situation could have been avoided if they were genuinely sorry.”