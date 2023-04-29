More listed companies declare dividends

Share Facebook

Aside from BFAL, PCAL, STCL, BCCL, BNB, T Bank, and BIL, other listed companies listed with the Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan Limited (RSEBL) have declared dividends and bonuses for the shareholders.

Druk PNB Bank declared 15 percent dividend, which is Nu 1.50 per share to its shareholders during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 31 March. The record date has been fixed on 10 April 2023.

The payment to all eligible registered shareholders will be made directly into their nominated accounts maintained with banks.

GIC- Bhutan Reinsurance Company Limited (GBRL) declared 6.95 percent dividend during its AGM and the record date has been set on 25 April 2023.

Druk Wang Alloys Limited (DWAL) declared 10 percent dividend during its AGM and the record date has been set on 28 April 2023.

The Royal Insurance Corporation of Bhutan Limited (RICBL) will not be giving out any dividends this year, however, the shareholders will be receiving bonus shares in the ratio of 1:7, that is 1 share for every 7 shares held.

Currently, out of the listed scripts, 11 have so far declared dividends and bonuses for its shareholders.

Sherza Ventures Limited (SVL) will be holding its AGM on 29 April, Kuensel Corporation Limited (KCL) has scheduled its AGM on 29 April and Druk Ferro Alloys Limited (DFAl)’s AGM was scheduled to be held on 28 April.

Bhutan Polymers Company Limited (BPCL)’s AGM was held on 21 April, and Bhutan Tourism Corporation Limited (BTCL)’s AGM was held on 7 April, both the company did not declare any dividends or bonuses.

Similarly, Dungsam Polymers Limited (DPL) and Bhutan Boards Product Limited (BBPL) also did not declare any dividends or bonuses.

As for Druk Satair Corporation Limited, the company will be winding up.

While dividends and bonuses have been declared, there seems to be an issue with unclaimed dividends. Most companies have requested the shareholders to update their bank account details and claim their dividends or shareholders can also update their account details with RSEBL to claim their dividends.

Druk Ferro Alloys Limited (DFAL) has declared an 18% dividend during its AGM and the record date has been set on 12th May, 2023.