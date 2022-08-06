More people availing paid dental implant services in JDWNRH

Share Facebook

With the introduction of dental implant in Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) on 25th June 2022, many Bhutanese have already availed the services and many are enquiring about the services.

Forensic Medical Specialist and the Officiating Medical Superintendent of JDWNRH, Dr Norbu, said with this service, the hospital can cater to people with better dental related services. The dental implant is provided on a payment basis.

The cost of dental implant for single tooth ranges from Nu 23,000 to Nu 33,000.There are people approaching to avail the dental implant services, said Dr Norbu.

Dr Norbu said, many people who require or wish to dental implants travel outside the country to avail the services, but now JDWNRH will provide the same services for which the people need not travel outside the country and so save travel costs too.

In the health perspective, for any person with no proper set of teeth, it causes inconvenience starting from chewing. There is denture but it must be removed while chewing but with implant, one does not have to and it is as good as the real tooth, said Dr Norbu.

Dr Norbu said, to do an implant, a lot of assessment is required otherwise the implant may not work properly. The process includes the evaluation and preparation of patients before an implant is placed. The actual surgery procedure again may depend on the type of implant and the condition of jaws. Sometimes, even bone grafting is needed if the tooth was missing for a longer period.

The initial procedure would take about 1 to 2 hours where an implant is placed and left to heal and fuse with the bone anywhere from 3 to 6 months.

A dental implant is a structure that replaces a missing tooth. With screw-like devices, the surgeon inserts an implant into the jawbone, and it acts as an anchor for an artificial tooth, called a crown.

A device called an abutment connects the artificial tooth to the dental implant. The crown is custom-made to fit the person’s mouth and match the color of their teeth. Crowns look, feel, and function like natural teeth.

Meanwhile, the implant surgery is performed three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and one can avail the service through the normal OPD service process. The hospital will try to provide the best possible care for the patients said Dr Norbu.