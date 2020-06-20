More than 11,000 graduate from De-suung program

The Integrated DeSuung Training Program envisioned by His Majesty The King has provided crucial manpower in safeguarding the country from the global pandemic as many DeSuups man the border, quarantine centers and the country as a whole.

“Their service to the nation in such times along with other law enforcement agencies is a matter of great pride and admiration, and we owe a huge debt of gratitude to our law enforcement agencies and DeSuups” said an official from the DeSuung Head Office.

With the 40th batch completing training on 16th June Bhutan has more than 11,000 DeSuups. DeSuups today are deployed not only to help RBP and other volunteers in safe guarding the country but they also give out safety advocacy to the people.

More than 1,000 DeSuups are deployed along the border in Phuentsholing, Samtse, Samdrupjongkhar and Sarpang.

The 40th batch of Accelerated DeSuung Integrated Training Program concluded on 16 June with 2976 (1488 female) candidates from 9 training centers of Wangdue, Thimphu, Paro, Haa, Chukha, Tendruk, Sipsoo, Sarpang and Jigmeling.

All the trainees and the trainers or instructors and officers were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at the training sites to rule out any possibility of community spread. This batch consists of those with minimum educational qualification of class X.

The three-week-long training focused mainly on public health and security during the ties of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarpang Dzongda Karma Galay shared that DeSuung program has been helpful in many ways as the DeSuups are everywhere, serving without fail.

“The more number of heads we have, the more vigilant we become along the border. We have numbers of point of entries and they are all manned by DeSuups along with others,” he said.

Not only do they safeguard the border, they also sensitize people on social distancing, he said, adding that they are focusing more on such precaution. An issue of manpower shortage could be addressed due to their contribution, he said, adding that they are even used to unload essential goods in FCB.

“We may need additional DeSuups if we happen to reopen the schools. Otherwise the number we have right now is fine. They also look after the quarantine facilities,” he shared.

An official from Samdrupjongkhar said that the DeSuups have been actively participating in every activity. They have been serving more than what has been assigned to them.

“Whenever there is a manpower shortage, DeSuups occupy the gap. They are playing a vital role during such times,” he added.

DeSuups are deployed in all the 21 entry points and are backup up the RBP.

An official from RBP said that their burden has been shared equally by the DeSuups. RBP is thankful to each one of them for working tirelessly and with full dedication. Had it not been for them then RBP would really have a manpower shortage, and fail in combating COVID-19, especially along the border, the official said.

There has been great enthusiasm shown from all over Bhutan with large numbers applying for the De-suung program.