More than 6,000 registered to move from high risk areas

The health minister Dechen Wangmo said that off the 10 new cases detected recently, consisting of 8 males and 2 females, there was an elderly monk who had returned from India, who is recorded as the country’s senior most person to have tested positive of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday the country has 330 cases, consisting of 97 females and 233 males off which 301 were declared recovered and were dismissed from the facilities.

Among the 10 new cases, 6 people were Bhutanese nationals and the rest were expatriates coming to Bhutan.

The 9 cases were detected in the quarantine facility whereas the 78-year-old man was a primary contacted of a previous case.

The Lyonpo stated that the two were acquaintances sharing a room and the virus had been transmitted prior to his return.

The country has no deaths and the recovery rate is around 94 % at the moment.

According to Lyonpo, more than 6,000 people had registered to move from high risk area to low risk area, off which 5,500 had finished the 7-day quarantine and about 727 people are still in quarantine.

