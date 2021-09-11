Mosquitoes in Laya and Lunana

Share Facebook

Resident Representative of UNDP Bhutan, Azusa Kubota, said Bhutan has been very impressive, in terms of being carbon negative and reaffirming carbon neutrality commitment under the global framework but cannot be complacent.

Azusa Kubota said that Bhutan will not be carbon neutral by 2030, especially in the areas of transportation.

This is really hurting a country that has been taking pride for being the only carbon neutral country, she said.

She said Laya and Lunana communities, which is 3500 meters above the sea level, is seeing mosquitoes for the first time, which they shouldn’t be seeing. Likewise, the farmers in Mongar have to shift their rice cultivation patterns, she said.

Therefore, people in Bhutan, especially the young people, are important in holding the government accountable for the implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and various climate policies.

Bhutan has done a thorough climate analysis, and has come up with the inventory of the greenhouse gas emission, and based on that, Bhutan has come up with a low emission carbon development strategy in five areas.

However, she said, “It is now time to implement those plans and policies. Policies will not do anything unless it’s being implemented.”

She said it cannot be just led by the government but the private sectors have to be committed to green their corporations, and promote and attract more green investments to Bhutan. As the government is thinking about economy recovery, the green investments present many opportunities, she added.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Bhutan will be soon launching a solar farm in Lobesa, Wangdue. UNDP also supported the government to come up with a second NDC.